Let's start acting instead of holding all these recovery conferences – Danish ambassador to Ukraine

Ukraine’s recovery is going to need more than just endless conferences; it requires more attention to specific things and actions.

Source: Danish Ambassador to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen in an interview with Ekonomichna Pravda

Quote: "There are so many conferences about rebuilding and recovery, but not enough attention is being paid to concrete things. I don't like conferences. We have to act. We can't wait for peace and a big recovery plan. We need to start now."

Details: The ambassador said few Danes had heard of Mykolaiv before the war. However, they now know at least two cities – Kyiv and Mykolaiv.

"The locals don’t want help or charity. They want to take care of themselves. They are proud people. They want to get their businesses back up and running as soon as possible, and we are working hard to make that possible," Mikkelsen said.

The ambassador stressed that Denmark is providing loans and guarantees, as many creditors say they are reluctant to lend since Mykolaiv is too close to the contact line.

"We respond that this is a risk we are willing to take, and we have achieved some success," Mikkelsen said.

Background: Denmark and Mykolaiv Oblast signed a memorandum on the oblast’s recovery in March.

