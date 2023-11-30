Let's stop pretending. The can and bottle deposit is a tax.

I know that you call it a deposit on bottles and cans, but really, it’s a tax.

Not long ago I tried to return some bottles and cans at a Hy-Vee redemption center in Ankeny. I give points to Hy-Vee for having a redemption center as most retailers don’t. The plastic bottle machines weren’t working, but the can redemption took all but three of my cans. Two of those cans were in pristine shape and they should have worked.

Really? What's wrong with these cans?

I’ll confirm something that grocery retailers have long said, These redemption areas are not sanitary. It smelled like stale beer and pop, my shoes stuck to the ground after I left the area and I felt bad about walking into Hy-Vee after that tracking around the muck from the redemption area. I don’t blame Hy-Vee, as the person returning cans next to me seemed to be the problem.

The next day I tried to return the bottles at Walmart in Ankeny, and, again, points for trying to provide the redemption service. The experience was similarly frustrating as my two bags of plastic bottles resulted in no cash return to me. The first bag was about complete when the machine gave me an error message and no credit for the bottles I had returned.

This screen was not helpful.

A second machine worked and gave me a credit for $1.65 for the remaining bottles I had. The frustrating part was that I couldn’t use the credit at the self-service checkout. The nice lady working there told me it was a new store policy, and she no longer had the ability to help me with the credit for my purchases. I didn’t want to wait 20 minutes for customer service to open at 7 a.m., so the trip to return the bottles was a bust.

Up until this summer we always just dumped the aluminum cans and bottles in the recycling container that Ankeny picks up once every two weeks. But this is really just allowing the deposit to become a tax. When I try to return the cans and bottles, it is normally unsuccessful as machines are broken half of the time and the area you return them in is not typically pleasant or sanitary. It takes time that I am not compensated for.

I once made a trip to the Des Moines redemption center on the east side of town, which was about 10 miles round trip. It takes 130 cans and bottles to pay for the gas and vehicle depreciation, according to government mileage reimbursement rates. When I got there the parking lot was full, not one empty space, and I’m not patient enough to wait, which is a personal shortcoming others may share.

A receipt helps to illustrate the futility of Iowa's bottle law.

I’ve taken the long way to say that bottle redemptions are really a tax. Even if I got reimbursed every time I went to return bottles, it’s not convenient or sanitary and it’s a time and transportation burden on me and everyone else in Iowa.

The frustrating things on the plastic bottles is that so much of this ends up in the landfills, as the costs to recycle outweigh the benefits. Recycling companies simply can’t afford to recycle all the plastic we consume.

I propose we should end the redemption charade and just call the can and bottle redemption what it really is: a tax and inconvenience on the citizens of the state.

Herbert Peacock

Herbert Peacock is an Ankeny resident.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: The can and bottle deposit is a tax. Let's stop pretending.