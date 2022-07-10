Let's talk business: Parkview wins quality achievement awards

Tracy Harmon, The Pueblo Chieftain
·2 min read

Parkview Health System has been awarded quality achievement awards for its work with stroke and heart failure patients.

The "Get With the Guidelines" awards honor the Pueblo hospital's staff for commitment to ensuring stroke and heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines which ultimately lead to more lives saved and reduced disability among patients.“Parkview is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment practices,” said Dr. Teresa Braden, chief of medicine at Parkview. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put provenknowledge and guidelines to work daily, which studies show can help patients recover better.

"The end goal is to ensure more people in Pueblo and Southern Colorado can experience longer,healthier lives."

More:Parkview's $58 million orthopedic hospital opening by fall in Pueblo West

Steve Henson Jr. earns commercial real estate certification

Steve Henson Jr. of Re/Max of Pueblo, Inc. has earned the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation, recognizing him as an expert in the commercial and investment real estate industry.

The National Association of Realtors lists the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation as the global standard for professional achievement among commercial realtors. The designation is earned through an extensive curriculum of 200 classroom hours and professional experiential requirements.

"Henson has elevated his knowledge of the commercial and investment real estate industry and he is exceptionally prepared to provide clients an outstanding quality of service,” said Gary Miller, owner of Re/Max of Pueblo. “Seasoned agents like him know that extensive education and training is essential in being recognized as an industry expert.”

Henson has 10 years of local real estate experience.

“I have achieved a significant milestone in my career by becoming part of a global commercial real estate network that represents more than $200 billion in assets annually,” Henson said. “Achieving the designation has elevated my skills and expertise and has trained me to be an invaluable resource for commercial real estate owners, investors and users."

Low-interest loans available to Pueblo businesses

Business owners in Pueblo County have until July 14 to apply for the latest round of Gap Fund loans through the Energize Community Program of Energize Colorado.

The program offers up to $20,000 in low-interest loans, readiness workshops and an accelerator program. Low-interest loans can be used to help business owners with debt consolidation, capital improvements, payroll, rent, utilities, working capital, equipment and inventory.

To apply for a loan, visit: energizecolorado.com/ecp

More:Let's talk business: Parkview promotes two employees, Ent awards six grants

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Let's talk business: Pueblo's Parkview wins achievement awards

