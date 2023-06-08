'Let's Talk About Who's Cheating': Freshman Democrat Gives GOP A Ruthless Fact-Check

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) didn’t let an interruption from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) phase her as she tore apart Republicans’ voter fraud claims on Wednesday.

Crockett went after GOP lawmakers as she talked “about who’s cheating” during a congressional hearing that looked at election integrity in the District of Columbia.

“We haven’t had half as many hearings about guns as we’ve had on voting rights, and every time we seemingly have a hearing on voting rights, we’re talking about the fact that people are cheating, so let’s talk about who’s cheating” Crockett said.

Crockett, in remarks to Wendy Weiser, vice president of democracy at The Brennan Center for Justice policy institute, questioned Fox News’ $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems in a defamation case involving 2020 election lies before switching to a Georgia law that reportedly held 87,000 people back from voting in 2018.

“I’m running out of time, so I’ma keep going,” she said.

“There also was this article because I don’t want us to base anything on Georgia at all. Please, Jesus, not Georgia. Because Georgia purged 87,000 votes.”

The mention of Greene’s home state led the Republican to interrupt Crockett before the Texan declined to yield and shared receipts from several media outlets.

“I’m reclaiming my time. All right, so there were 87,000 people that were purged that were legitimate voters, so no we don’t want to copy off of Georgia,” she said.

“Also, another GOP voter admits he committed fraud. Another one in Pennsylvania, man who admits he voted for Trump with his dead mom’s name because he listened to too much propaganda.”

Rep. Crockett with a mic drop here pic.twitter.com/c3hvlEl9Kp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 7, 2023

Crockett, in tweets on Wednesday, added that she “would’ve kept” going with her remarks if she’d had the opportunity.

Y'all know I would've kept going if they let me! https://t.co/5U8ApKhEUj — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) June 7, 2023

I never have enough time to run down the hypocrisy of the GOP & Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupted as I was bringing the GOP cheating receipts! https://t.co/Cd9rFk34PB — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) June 7, 2023

