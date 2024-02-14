Let's talk about these wild property tax bills: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Hi. I’m Randy, and I cover residential real estate for The Enquirer.

Property taxes are the bane of most homeowners’ existence, and taxes hit Hamilton County homeowners especially hard this year following a historic rise in home values, according to the Hamilton County Auditor’s office.

But some homeowners took it on the chin harder than others and were hit with tax increases nearly as high as their property valuations. Meanwhile, some homeowners are paying taxes at a significantly lower rate than the increase in their home values. While valuations and taxes vary widely by neighborhood, there is consensus among homeowners who spoke to The Enquirer – they all want more relief.

While overall property taxes were up about 15% across the county, many neighborhoods saw tax increases three to five times that rate. While the tax increases weren’t based on property values alone, several homeowners told The Enquirer they were baffled by how much their property values had increased in the past three years without any major upgrades or development in their neighborhoods.

Read my latest story to see what they had to say.

What else you need to know Wednesday, Feb. 14

🌤️ Weather: Times of sun and clouds with a high of 52

🏫 Vote: First Cincinnati Enquirer Student of the Week ballot

💘 Valentine's Day: Let's catch up with the owner of LoVe on Fourth

🏀 Scouting report: How Xavier can get Big East road win over Seton Hall

🌮 Tacos! A first taste of Cincinnati's newest taqueria

– New here? Subscribe to the Daily Briefing today –

Today's Top Headlines

Five kittens found in a taped-up box on Covington train tracks have a new lease on life.

Ryle Raiders forward Quinn Eubank (0), left, during the national anthem before the first half of the high school girls basketball game between neighborhood rivals Cooper Jaguars and Ryle Raiders on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at Ryle High School in Union, Ky. Cooper won 38-32.

A cod slider sits with fries at he St. Catherine of Siena Church fish fry on Friday, March 11, 2022, at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Westwood. The fish fry proceeds go to support the St. Catherine of Siena School athletic program.

Families get the chance to see real-life versions of the famous Hot Wheels monster truck toys do battle in the dark.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Let's talk about these wild property tax bills | Daily Briefing