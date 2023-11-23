Let's be thankful for our country's rich history

Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude and reflection. It is a valuable time to address what I see as a concerning trend in our national landscape. Too often, we focus on what divides us, rather than what unites us as Americans. This strategy of emphasizing our differences does a disservice to the spirit of our nation.

The media and far too many politicians seem to draw their strength from the divisions among us. They take minor disagreements, often just 10% to 20% of the issues, and amplify them as if they are the core of our national conversation. This approach is not only misleading but also harmful. It creates an illusion that we as Americans are fundamentally opposed on most matters, which is far from the truth. Most Americans share common values and aspirations, but this reality is often overshadowed by this narrative of division.

This strategy of division is not without consequences. It comes at the expense of our national security, our collective welfare, and our economic stability. As a nation, we must remember that our strength lies in our unity. Our diversity of thought, background, and belief is not a weakness but a profound strength. It's what makes America unique.

It is fitting to recall the first Thanksgiving — a profound example of unity and thankfulness. The Pilgrims, having endured immense hardship, gathered to express their gratitude to God for an abundant harvest. Significantly, this celebration was shared with the Native Americans, who were instrumental in the Pilgrims' survival. This moment in history symbolizes unity and cooperation, transcending cultural and language barriers.

The first Thanksgiving reminds us that our strength lies in unity and shared purpose. The Pilgrims and Native Americans came together in a spirit of gratitude and cooperation, focusing not on their differences but on their shared human experience and reliance on the land's bounty.

As we celebrate Thanksgiving, let us remember this lesson from our history. Let's focus on what makes us all Americans — our shared values and aspirations. Our nation's diversity in thought, background, and belief is a strength, not a weakness. It's what makes America truly unique.

As it says in Ephesians 4:3-6 “Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace. There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to one hope when you were called; one Lord, one faith, one baptism; one God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all.”

This Thanksgiving let's be thankful for our country's rich history and its lessons. Let's pray for wisdom for our leaders, that they may prioritize unity over division. And let's commit ourselves to honor the spirit of the first Thanksgiving by cherishing what brings us together, working towards a future where our differences are not barriers to our collective well-being. Happy Thanksgiving!

Perry O. Hooper Jr. is a former Alabama State Representative and the founder of Let the People Speak.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Let's be thankful for our country's rich history