Letter: $8 million wrongful death lawsuit by Chris McCallum's family raises concerns

What is known, alleged, and rumored about the homicide of Chris McCallum are well-past troubling.

And now the City of Quincy and certain of its senior officials have been named in an $8 million wrongful death lawsuit.

Some may question certain of the claims in the lawsuit as well as that Quincy taxpayers could end up subject to paying damages given the lawsuit.

Reality: the City of Quincy is the landlord of the bar tied to McCallum's death and is thus inextricably intertwined with his death by the hand of another as Massachusetts law holds bar landlords jointly responsible for problems tied to such a tenant.

Guilty verdict: Matthew Potter guilty of involuntary manslaughter in bar brawl death of Chris McCallum

Plea agreement: Brother of man found guilty of manslaughter in McCallum's death resolves assault charges

Further, the allegations and rumors of problems with how the City of Quincy let the bar stay in operation are gobsmacking.

Further yet, Massachusetts is a "pure" joint and several liability state, meaning that any single or subset of defendants named in this sort of lawsuit can be compelled to cover the whole of the damages if other defendants cannot cover their shares of the nut.

And there is the conflict of interest problem that a brother-in-law of Quincy Mayor Tom Koch is one of the named co-defendants.

In short, only in Quincy.

BILL ZAMZOW

Quincy

