Letter: Adult-themed drag shows should be kept away from kids

A drag performer struts during the Sheboygan County LGBTQ Alliance’s Pride Picnic in Sheboygan at City Green, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Sheboygan, Wis.

Marcus Schroeder didn’t think it was right for drag queens to perform sexual gyrations in front of children just like men would do in a strip joint, even to putting dollar bills in underwear. So, hearing about this, he decided to make a stand and together with some friends, he took his Bible and went to the public park where this was happening and started reading the Bible over a speaker system.

Now, there are laws in our country against sexual exploitation of children, so there were some arrests made. However, the police did not arrest those who were sexually exposing themselves to young children. They arrested the two teens who were reading the Bible. This was not in China. This was in Wisconsin, U.S.A.

Drag Queen shows are being promoted all over the country, even to my horror, here in Texas. In Dallas, there was one called “Drag the Kids to Pride” and it was held in a bar. There is one held in Waco called “Out on the Brazos,” sponsored by businesses and some local churches. “Six Flags amusement parks all over the country are hosting drag shows. They have become so accepted in public libraries that any protests are considered a hate crime and can be punished by jail time. What amazes me most is the parents who take their children to these revolting exhibitions. Do not tell me this is love. This is perversion leading to pedophilia.

When Pride Parade marchers chant, “We’re coming for your children,” you should pay attention. They mean it.

Billie Gorham, Burkburnett

