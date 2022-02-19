Letter from Africa: Nigeria's electioneering and the role of stomachs

·4 min read
Woman wearing a hat that says Atiku Babes
Woman wearing a hat that says Atiku Babes

In our series of letters from African writers, Nigerian novelist Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks ahead to what her country's election build-up will bring.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

Nigeria's T-shirt printers, jingle writers and advertisers are in for a bumper season with the country gearing up for the polls - 12 months away.

As candidates begin to emerge for the presidency, as well as thousands of other positions, here is a handy guide to five things to look out for:

1) 'Stomach infrastructure'

Bags of rice, bales of cloth and bundles of cash will be distributed to the electorate by grovelling candidates keen to curry favour.

Known in Nigerian political parlance as "stomach infrastructure", these gifts will offer a diversion from questions about policies and promises.

They will be used by sitting officials or parties to compensate for their failure to provide actual infrastructure like transport and power.

They will be seen by the electorate as advance compensation in case a candidate fails to fulfil their promises after being elected.

2) Greatness thrust upon one

Self-deprecation is not a common Nigerian trait, but for some reason many politicians here seem shy to express their enthusiasm to contest.

Nothing like: "I've wanted to be president of Nigeria since I was 12." Instead, political hopefuls must be seen to have greatness thrust upon them, their ambition pushed by their kinsfolk.

There they were sitting under the mango tree when members of their ancestral community approached them to say: "We want you to go for us. Nobody else but you, please."

Be prepared to see different groups of people paying visits to politicians and beseeching them to contest. Be prepared to hear many politicians say "no" at least thrice, before finally yielding a reluctant: "Yes, I will go. But only because you asked."

These visits will be widely covered by TV news programmes, and the conversations reported in newspapers.

3) The female candidate

She will spark an international media frenzy with journalists from across the developed world scrambling for interviews with her.

Lengthy profiles will describe her as "brave" for daring to try and take a job that has in Nigeria always been held by a man.

She will be hailed as an inspiration to women and girls.

An international microphone constantly beneath her chin, she will share her many views, on everything from marriage to feminism to, of course, girl-child education.

Usually better educated and enlightened than the typical male candidate, she will produce Twitter-ready quotes and powerful sound bites.

Remi Sonaiya speaks on January 16, 2015 in Lagos
Remi Sonaiya ran for president in 2015 - the first woman to do so for 23 years

Women's rights activists and feminist groups will rally around her, their boisterous backing prompting heated conversations on social media about why more women must support other women.

She will be registered with a party that no-one had ever heard of before. Most likely, it will be formed just the other day, and enrol no other members beyond her direct staff.

Many Nigerians will expect her to disappear after the political pageant is over, to never again see or hear anything about her active involvement in politics.

4) Internet warriors

This will be a good year for those jobless young men and women who are paid to go online and influence conversations.

Their personal opinion on any topic is irrelevant. For a fee, they will like, love, re-tweet and re-post, and be prepared to distort any conversation in the direction that their politician client instructs.

The more accounts each of them can register in different names, the merrier.

&quot;Foreign commentators and pundits claiming to be experts on Nigerian affairs will emerge from every nook and cranny&quot;&quot;, Source: Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani , Source description: Nigerian novelist, Image: Adaobi
"Foreign commentators and pundits claiming to be experts on Nigerian affairs will emerge from every nook and cranny"", Source: Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani , Source description: Nigerian novelist, Image: Adaobi

While this may be a job for the jobless, it is certainly not one for the lazy. It requires dedication and commitment.

Day and night, they will be on standby to attack, troll, praise and extol. Never relinquishing their hold on public discourse, they will work hard to ensure that certain names and topics trend.

5) Crystal-ball 'failures'

International media organisations will apportion generous word counts and screen time to their coverage of Nigeria.

Foreign commentators and pundits claiming to be experts on Nigerian affairs will emerge from every nook and cranny, making confident predictions about everything from the outcome of the elections to the post-President Muhammadu Buhari era.

But they will rely on common sense, ignorant of the fact that Nigeria is one of those places where few things make sense. As we say here: "The more you look, the less you see."

Some of the experts will base their predictions on Twitter trends, not realising that the loud voices on the social media platform are not always representative.

The majority of Nigeria's more than 200 million people living in the country cannot afford the data costs needed to tweet, and a good number of the comments from Nigerians on Twitter come from the diaspora.

The international crystal-ball gazers will be misled.

More Letters from Africa:

Follow us on Twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica

A composite image showing the BBC Africa logo and a man reading on his smartphone.
A composite image showing the BBC Africa logo and a man reading on his smartphone.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Germany sceptical about future of EU training mission in Mali

    Germany's defence minister said on Thursday she was sceptical about whether a European Union training mission in Mali could continue and that a U.N. peacekeeping mission would have to be reviewed after France said it would begin a military exit. "I have to say that I am very sceptical about whether the EUTM mandate will be extended," Christine Lambrecht told reporters on arrival for a meeting of NATO alliance defence ministers in Brussels. "When we see that the transition process, that is, the process of living democratic values, has been significantly postponed ... then that is not our understanding of this transition process," she added, pointing to postponed elections.

  • BBC documentary shared on Facebook shows plight of Ethiopian migrants in a Saudi prison, but does not feature Jawar Mohammed

    A Facebook post sharing links to a YouTube video, claims that it shows Ethiopian opposition figure Jawar Mohammed addressing the plight of jailed Ethiopian migrants in Saudi Arabia, during an interview with the Oromia Media Network (OMN). But this is false: the clip is from a BBC documentary about Ethiopian migrants held in a detention centre in Saudi Arabia. OMN also told AFP Fact Check that the network has not interviewed Jawar about the issue. The post was published on Facebook on February 9,

  • Abolish doctrine that stops military families from suing for troops killed by negligence

    I was in the Marine Corps and I've seen how government is shielded from accountability because of this outdated law. Overturn the Feres Doctrine.

  • Six African nations to get own mRNA jab production

    Six African countries have been chosen to establish their own mRNA vaccine production, the World Health Organization said Friday, with the continent largely shut out of access to Covid jabs.

  • Family mourning loss of 18-year-old Sara Perez, killed after being struck by unlicensed teen driving pickup truck

    Family members are using the words "erratic" and "reckless" to describe the driving that led up to this tragedy.

  • Analysis-U.S., allies united if Russia invades, at odds over other scenarios

    The United States and its allies have mapped out detailed plans for coordinated, severe sanctions if Russian troops physically invade Ukraine, but how they should respond to other kinds of aggressions is far from agreed, U.S. and European officials say. That ambiguity could slow the pushback Russian President Vladimir Putin will face if Russia repeats past tactics like identifiable cyberattacks, a disinformation campaign, or stepped-up support for pro-Russian separatists. Senior European diplomats, requesting anonymity, told Reuters there had been some planning for "a range of scenarios" and various contingencies, including the kind of cyberattack seen in Ukraine this week that has yet to be conclusively linked to Russia, but any coordinated response would require additional consultations.

  • Russia beats Sweden to set up final vs. Finland at Olympics

    Anxious feelings overwhelmed the Russians' bench as they fell behind in the shootout against Sweden and needed each goal and save to stay alive. "Some of the shootouts I didn’t even look," forward Damir Sharipzyanov said. The Russians got six stops from Ivan Fedotov and goals from Nikita Gusev, Yegor Yakolev and Arseni Gritsyuk to win an eight-round shootout and beat Sweden 2-1 Friday, advancing to a second consecutive Olympic final.

  • 'Queen of Korean Short Track' Choi Min-jeong successfully defends her women's 1500m gold medal crown

    South Korean short track skater Choi Min-jeong managed to defend her previous 2018 Olympic gold medal during the final short track race at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, boosting South Korea's total medal count to seven. Choi, 23, beat Italy’s Arianna Fontana and Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands to secure her third gold medal ever during the 1,500-meter final held at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Wednesday, CNN reported.

  • Suspected Raceland drug dealer faces multiple charges

    A Raceland man is facing multiple drug and weapons charges following a lengthy investigation, authorities said.

  • In China's Zhejiang, college grads showered with loans to start businesses

    Enterprising Chinese college graduates will be able to borrow up to half a million yuan ($78,900) in the wealthy province of Zhejiang to start a business, and if it goes belly-up, the government will help pay at least 80% of the loan. The generous plan, unveiled at a news conference hosted by China's state planner on Thursday, underscores official concerns about job prospects for the country's millions of graduates in a labour market that has tightened due to slowing economic growth. Zhejiang is also the testing ground of President Xi Jinping's so-called "common prosperity" drive.

  • Seven-year-old dies three days after Covid diagnosis: ‘Even while it was happening, it didn’t seem real’

    ‘It was just so fast. Hours before going to the hospital, she was running in the front yard’

  • How Copper Mountain makes Colorado an official home U.S. Olympic team

    Months — years even — before the Winter Games, Olympians from around the globe start their journey at Copper Mountain.State of play: The Summit County resort is the official training home for the U.S. Ski Team and a base for freestyle skiers and snowboarders with its elite slopestyle course and halfpipe.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Earlier this month, Copper announced a new three-year partnership with U.S. Ski and Snowboard, the sport's governing bod

  • Hannity Challenges Hillary Clinton to Sue Fox News for Defamation After Her ‘Actual Malice’ Claims: ‘Bring It On’

    Clinton had said Fox News' latest reporting was "awfully close to actual malice"

  • Bernie Sanders takes thinly-veiled swipe at Manchin for siding with the GOP and opposing child tax credit checks

    "50 Republicans and 1 corporate Democrat allowed the $300 a month Child Tax Credit to expire," Sanders tweeted, calling it "morally obscene."

  • White House: Kicking Russia out of SWIFT unlikely to be in initial sanctions package

    The White House said on Friday that removing Russia from the SWIFT international banking system, if it decides to invade Ukraine, is not part of the first sanctions package the Biden administration would impose."All options remain on the table. But it's probably not going to be the case that you'll see SWIFT in the initial roll out package," Daleep Singh, a deputy national security adviser, told reporters."We have other severe measures we can...

  • Retired conservative federal judge slams Republicans for 'nonsense' and 'utter madness' after RNC censure

    Former Judge J. Michael Luttig told the Los Angeles Times that today's GOP is "the definition of failed leadership."

  • Early Retirement Hack: A New IRS Rule Lets You Withdraw More From Your Retirement Accounts Without Penalty

    The IRS recently made changes to the amount of money that can be withdrawn each year from retirement accounts before age 59 1/2. As with the increase in overall inflation, the reasonable interest rate...

  • Biden warns Russia will attack Ukraine in coming days

    President Joe Biden said Friday the U.S. has "reason to believe" Russian forces are planning "to attack Ukraine" in the coming days, including the capital, Kyiv. To Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden said Moscow can still choose diplomacy. (Feb. 19)

  • Sue Hulett: Economic sanctions may make Russian invasion too costly

    Vladimir Putin who reimposed Soviet-style dictatorship in his 23 years as leader of Russia, has also engineered a series of international power grabs.

  • UFC Vegas 48 face-offs get edgy! (video)

    Watch headliners Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill go forehead to forehead, putting UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby on guard. The UFC Vegas 48 face-offs took place following the official weigh-ins on Friday, February 18, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Saturday's bouts will occur in the same venue with Walker and Hill expected to throwdown until someone goes down. UFC Vegas 48 face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC Vegas 48 live results: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill UFC Vegas 48 wei