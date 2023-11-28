A letter to Andy Barr: Stand on right side of history by supporting ceasefire in Gaza | Opinion

To Congressman Andy Barr,

As your constituents, we urgently call you to advocate for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and to halt any financial support to Israel in order to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

Israel’s actions, including the use of thousands of bombs funded by American taxpayers, have resulted in egregious violations of international laws. This includes the destruction of hospitals, mosques, churches, schools, refugee camps, and entire neighborhoods. Families spanning generations have been decimated, civilians are facing starvation, and hospitals have tragically transformed into mass graves.

The death toll in Gaza stands at over 14,000 civilian deaths, with more than 5,000 children among them, reflecting an alarming ~ 99.5% civilian casualty rate. It is imperative that we take a stand against these devastating consequences and work towards a peaceful resolution in the region.

Our nation and state are implicated in these transgressions, allocating $3.85 billion from our annual federal taxes to Israel, with Kentucky contributing $28.5 million annually. Furthermore, in 2023, the House passed a $14 billion aid package to Israel, along with substantial investments in technology and weaponry. Redirecting these funds could serve our own country by bolstering areas such as education, healthcare systems, and various other essential needs.

The parallels between Palestinians and Kentuckians are striking. Even prior to the events of Oct. 7, obtaining clean water in Gaza posed a challenge, mirroring the difficulties faced by Appalachian communities in Kentucky. Our tax dollars contribute to restricting Gazans’ water access, while at home, our representatives appear to lack the determination to secure this essential resources for every Kentuckian. Is it any wonder that our state has some of the nation’s worst health outcomes when our representatives cannot even guarantee access to basic necessities because they are far too busy depriving Palestinians of theirs? We must put Kentucky first by ensuring that the hungry are fed, the vulnerable are housed, and the sickest receive proper care.

In solidarity with the millions of innocent Gazans witnessing this genocide firsthand, we, as Kentuckians, strongly urge a long-term ceasefire. A cessation of hostilities would not only foster peace, but also save thousands of lives. Recognizing the calls for a ceasefire from American allies, Ireland and France, we believe it is in the best interest of all parties involved to heed their example.

Our humanity is being tested, and it is imperative that we learn from history’s mistakes. As your constituents, we insist that you take a stand on the right side of history by calling for a long-term ceasefire. We are committed to exercising our rights as American citizens, and we will persistently engage with your offices until your position aligns with the sentiments of your constituents. We urge you to prioritize the concerns of Kentuckians over accepting contributions from SuperPACs and lobbying groups with pro-Israel interests.

As one of the 51 serving members on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the decisions you make on this matter will reverberate through history. We hope that your stance is one that will contribute to saving thousands of innocent lives in Gaza. We, your constituents, look to your response soon and request your presence at our town hall on Dec. 4 to ensure effective communication with the people you represent.

Jenna Shalash and Sajida Megariaf are members of Lexington for Palestine.