Letter: Animal circuses outdated, inhumane

Jordan World Circus, was recently at the Wichita County Mounted Patrol Arena. The city has said they won’t host animal circuses any more. Apparently our county officials are less concerned. Jordan has elephants, camels, and now – bison.

Isa and Viola are the two female Asian elephants traveling with this circus. Both captured as youngsters, there is documentation showing them both performing since 1975. Isa is 54 years old now, and Viola is 58. They are elderly and suffering from arthritis.

Viola “retired” at the end of last summer, yet she is being dragged out to perform again. Circus World in Wisconsin, one of the largest circus museums in the world, officially “retired” their elephants and bragged about doing the right thing. Yet it was all a lie. Circus World was only using the elephants and did not own them, so had no power to retire them.

In February 2022, Isa and Viola were forced to give rides to more than 5,000 individuals during a 10-week schedule at Circus World. During that period, the elephants demonstrated swollen feet and toenail issues resulting from spending every night chained by two legs on a cement surface in a barn. Elephant “care” while at Circus World also involves the use of power washers and leaf blowers, both of which stress them.

In March 2014, Isa and Viola escaped from their handlers after they were frightened by a noise in the circus arena. They pushed through a door and caused damage to cars in the parking lot. Viola sustained lacerations on both sides of her body during the incident. (https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/sdut-circus- accused-of-violating-law-in-treatment-of-2015may22-story.html)

While most circuses these days have realized that use of exotic animals is outdated and inhumane, Jordan World Circus persists. Their track record for animal welfare is dismal at best.

If you attend circuses that use animals, you are supporting cruelty. To make matters worse, all the approximately 15 working circus elephants in this country are now over 50, too old to work. Yet the circuses seem determined to work them till they literally drop dead.

Jan Herzog, Wichita Falls

