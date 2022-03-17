Letter: Archdiocese of Boston needs to open its eyes in recognizing hate crimes

To the editor:

It is astonishing that any responsible person would make the bizarre claim that an attempt to set a Catholic church ablaze with Molotov cocktails was not a hate crime. (South Shore priests say 'no reason' to suspect hate crimes despite group's claims, 2/28/2022.)

That is, exactly, what Maureen Simmons, a pastoral coordinator at Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth, did when she dismissed the August 2020 arson attack on her parish as a crime of opportunity.

The Catholic Church in Massachusetts seems to be in a state of institutional denial when it comes to attacks on Catholics. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops documented more than 100 such incidents, which occurred nationwide from May of 2020 to October of 2021.

More: South Shore priests say 'no reason' to suspect hate crimes despite group's claims

The Archdiocese of Boston needs to open its eyes and catch up with the rest of the country in recognizing this serious problem.

C.J. DOYLE

Executive Director, Catholic Action League of Massachusetts, Boston

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Catholic Church in MA needs to recognize increase in hate crimes