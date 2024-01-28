Letter: Article fails to understand Section 3, 14th Amendment

The article by Gary Cosby on the Maine case against former President Trump seems to depend on personal beliefs rather than the law.

There's a Congressional Research Service piece on the topic of Paragraph 3, 14th Amendment online at crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/LSB/LSB10569.

Many of the arguments. pro and con, were left out by Mr. Cosby, including the fact that the issue has already been ruled on twice.

In today's climate it is important to express facts rather than mere opinions. For instance, who says that any of the activities were in fact an insurrection? Since the word is a part of the Amendment, a legal finding of insurrection is needed. None has surfaced so far.

It was a horrible episode in American history, but Mr. Cosby really doesn't have any facts to support his conclusions.

Eric Johnson, Wetumpka

