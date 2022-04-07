Letter: Attack on Ukraine needs to end

The images of war are weighing heavily on our collective hearts all around the world. Watching innocent civilians being slaughtered is too much for us to bear. The malice we feel toward this Russian president has become intolerable. We want to slay the monster that’s causing so much devastation to innocent people in Ukraine.

This ruthless autocrat has an insane stockpile of nuclear weapons pointed in every conceivable direction. We seem to be playing a game of “chicken” with Putin as we keep ratcheting up the sanctions, threatening no-fly zones, and offering up some of our most sophisticated weaponry to the Ukrainians. We watch them gallantly hold off the Russian army. But It might be time to take a step back and give much more consideration regarding how bad this all could get.

Of course, we would want for Russian President Vladimir Putin to suffer a humiliating defeat or have someone inside his government take him out, but those ideas are probably wishful thinking. It’s much more likely he’ll need some sort of face-saving result before this ends.

Whatever will make this end needs to come before the escalation of this conflict gets completely out of control.

Scott Thompson, Bloomington

