LETTER: Bill pushing for unified approach to drought management is long overdue

To the editor:

I applaud Joan Meschino, James Eldridge and Katharine Lange for their expedient action on climate change by pushing the bill on a unified approach to drought management ("Environmental advocates seek drought management legislation," Nov. 21). The evident swings from heavy rainfall to severe drought highlight the severity of our climate crisis, and changes like these that can no longer be overlooked.

Massachusetts’ present approach, a mishmash of unpredictability, amplifies the climate problem rather than solving it. It’s high time we embraced uniform drought responses across towns, emphasize efficient water conservation and ensure that it's applied uniformly to all users. It’s not just about meeting our water needs, but about conserving this precious resource.

And let's not just stop at efficient water management. Policies that invest in greener infrastructures and support a switch to renewable energy sources should also be at the forefront to avoid exacerbating climate change. Drought management is not the cure but rather a part of the treatment. Climate action needs to be all-inclusive, pervasive, and immediate.

Frederick Hewett

Cambridge

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Opinion: Support bill urging unified drought management