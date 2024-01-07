LETTER: Burkeman's op-ed about anti-Jewish racism is something this writer has experienced

To the editor:

Rabbi Danny Burkeman's article (Dec. 31) on the rise of anti-Jewish racism and discrimination, and the widespread indifference to it in Greater Boston and nationally, resonated painfully for me.

As someone who grew up in Greater Boston and who has always had a deep love for Massachusetts and New England, it has been particularly painful to experience feeling increasingly unwelcome when I return, excluded and unsafe in my home state and region and in the country as a whole.

As a university lecturer at the University of California Berkeley, I witness and experience much the same discriminatory dynamic that Rabbi Burkeman describes in Wayland and New England. Unfortunately, it's all too typical in Massachusetts and around the country.

Until more people from outside the Jewish community stand up in defense of equality for Jewish people and the human rights of Jewish people, anti-Jewish hate, hate crimes, discrimination and prejudice will continue to grow and threaten. Not just Jewish people, but also American society as a whole, American democracy and fundamental freedoms, and the rights and welfare of people of other minority faiths, ethnicities and backgrounds

Intolerance metastasizes. The longer it is allowed to grow and spread, the harder it is to contain it and limit its influence and harm.

Too many human rights organizations — including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch — have been quiet or silent without a vigorous response of allyship and solidarity with Jewish people and the Jewish community.

Anti-Jewish hate has become increasingly common, accepted and normalized. Hate crimes and abuse that used to be met with protest and rejection now frequently go unreported by the media — and even when reported, receive little attention and rejection from civil society.

The silence of so many is causing hurt and harm. It needs to end after some serious soul-searching and efforts of repair.

Noam Schimmel,

Lecturer, international and area studies

University of California Berkeley

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Cal Berkeley lecturer: Wayland rabbi is right about anti-Jewish racism