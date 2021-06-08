Letter carrier robbed in Dayton; up to $20,000 reward offered to find armed suspect

Jun. 8—The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $20,000 for anyone with information in the Monday evening armed robbery of a letter carrier in Dayton.

The robbery took place around 5:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Kipling Drive, according to USPIS. The man showed a handgun and stole USPS property.

The suspect is a Black man, about 20 years old, who is approximately 5 feet 7 or 5 feet 8 and was wearing a red hoodie, black shorts and gold colored shoes.

A reward of up to $20,000 is available for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robber.

To report tips, call the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 and say "law enforcement." All information will be kept confidential.