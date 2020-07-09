Letter to the Chairman of Masmóvil Ibercom S.A.

LONDON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Masmovil Ibercom, S.A.

Avenida de Bruselas, 38

28108, Alcobendas, Madrid

By email: inversores@masmovil.com

Attention: D. Eduardo Díez-Hochleitner Rodríguez (Chairman of the Board of Directors)

Copy to: Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores

C/ Edison, 4, 28006, Madrid

Atención: D. Sebastián Albella y D. Rodrigo Buenaventura

In London, on 8 July 2020

Dear Mr Díez-Hochleitner,

We refer to the request for authorisation of a public takeover bid launched by Lorca Telecom Bidco, S.A.U. (the "Bidder") on all of the shares of Masmovil Ibercom, S.A. ("Masmovil"), which was announced on 1 June 2020 (the "Bid").

On 23 June 2020, in our condition as shareholders of Masmovil, we filed a letter with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores ("CNMV"), a copy of which is attached hereto as Annex 1 , in which we declared our great concern about the terms on which the Bid had been made.

In furtherance of such letter, we hereby address you, in your condition as Chairman of the Board of Directors, with the aim to reiterate our serious concerns and to convey you the need for the Board as a whole, and each and all of its members, when analysing the Bid, in relation to any and all decisions and actions that may be related with it and with the Bidder, and throughout its processing, to always act in the interest of Masmovil and its shareholders, strictly complying with your legal duties and responsibilities. For such purposes, we hereby request you to make a copy of this letter available to each and all members of the Board of Directors.

It is not our intention to reiterate in this letter the concerns addressed in the letter filed with the CNMV. However, we would like to draw your attention to the issued dealt with in further detail below.

1.- Conflicts of interest

As stated in the letter filed with the CNMV, we consider that both the proprietary directors appointed by the shareholders that entered into the irrevocable undertakings with the Bidder and the CEO are affected by a conflict of interest, given the terms of the Bid as reflected in the request for authorisation.

We are conscious of the creation, on 12 June 2020, of a Steering Committee within the Board of Directors, whose functions "include securing the independence and transparency of the TOB process, the evaluation of the offer, the assessment of measures that could be beneficial for MASMOVIL's shareholders or the elaboration of information for the Board". However, we do not believe that the creation of such Committee has resolved the legal concerns affecting a considerable number of members of the Board due to conflicts of interest.

In this sense, and firstly, the time of creation of such Committee seemed surprising to us (having been created after the execution of the "Agreement in relation to the Bid" and the public support shown by the Board as a whole to the Bid on 1 June).

In addition, it is a concern for us that the CEO has become a member of such Committee when, according to the terms of the request for authorisation of the Bid, it is clear that there is a severe conflict of interest affecting him. In this sense, as reflected in the request for authorisation, in the course of the preparation of the Bid, the Bidder has reached agreements with Masmovil in relation to the continuity of the CEO and his team, the continuity of the strategic plan led by him and the continuity or improvement of the team's compensation (the request for authorisation even states, literally, that a new incentive plan will be negotiated by the Bidder with the management team "represented, for such purposes, by the current CEO"). Furthermore, in the "Agreement in relation to the Bid", in relation to the proposals for amendment of Masmovil's directors' remuneration policy, to be submitted to the General Shareholders Meeting (and which include an amendment of the terms of the agreement with the CEO), the Bidder undertakes, not only to respect such amendments, but even to support them with its voting rights in Masmovil should it hold any at the time of General Shareholders Meeting.

There is, therefore and in our opinion, an evident conflict of interest that makes it mandatory for the CEO not to be included in the Steering Committee and, additionally, to abstain from taking part in deliberation or voting of any resolutions related to the Bid.

We hereby request you, in connection with the above, express confirmation on which specific members of the Board of Directors of Masmovil will abstain from deliberating or voting on the report to be issued by the Board as requested by section 24 of Royal Decree 1066/2007 in relation to the Bid, and on whether such members did abstain or not from deliberating and voting on the resolutions passed in relation to the execution of the "Agreement in relation to the Bid" and the granting of public support to the Bid by the Board of Directors. We firmly believe that publicity of such criteria is of the utmost interest for Masmovil's shareholders who do not have access to the Board, with the aim to assess the possibility of meaningful independent behaviour by the Board, protective of the interests of Masmovil and all its shareholders, throughout the processing of the Bid and until it is settled.