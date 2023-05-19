New letter could signal when possible indictments may be coming in 2020 election probe

A new letter reveals potential criminal action could come against former President Donald Trump in Georgia as soon as August.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot got a hold of the letter Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent to the chief judge basically asking them to clear their calendars for two weeks in August.

That could mean that’s when she plans to present her case potentially against Trump and others to a grand jury.

The letter asks every Superior Court judge to clear their calendars mid-august.

“I respectfully request that judges not schedule trials and in-person hearings during the weeks beginning Monday, August 7th, and Monday, August 14,” The letter said.

Willis already announced she planned to announce her decisions about criminal charges this summer.

The letter could mean she plans to present her investigation into Trump and others to a regular grand jury during that two-week stretch.

“For the grand jurors themselves, they’re just going to be hearing a lot of testimony and going through a lot of documents,” veteran defense attorney Jessica Cino told Elliot.

RELATED STORIES:

She thinks Willis is readying a huge amount of evidence to present to the grand jury in what could be a racketeering case involving multiple potential defendants.

Cino said Willis would have to prove a series of smaller crimes and then prove they were part of an over-arching conspiracy involving several different people.

“Multiple defendants, RICO with all the multiple charges? That would take two weeks,” Cino said.

Cino thinks Willis wouldn’t hold back any of the evidence she’s uncovered during her investigation from Trump’s phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, to Rudy Giuliani’s testimony before a state senate subcommittee, to the false electors’ scheme.

Story continues

“I think they’re, you know if they’re going to get an indictment during these calendar times, they’re going to bring the goods,” Cino said.

Trump’s Georgia attorneys asked the judge in this case for three more weeks to respond to Willis’ filing earlier this week.

The judge told them no, that he’s already got 500 pages of evidence to go through, and he doesn’t need anymore.

RELATED NEWS: