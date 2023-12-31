Letter: Court did its job in disqualifying Trump

Our Constitution is a lot like the shingles ad, which says shingles doesn't care about your exercise regimen or healthy diet — you've got to get the shot. When invoked, the Constitution, our foundational law of the land, doesn't care if you're the most popular candidate or the wealthiest person — if you violate any of its amendments, you suffer the consequence.

That's how the Colorado Supreme Court figured when it judged Donald Trump had violated Section Three of the 14th Amendment. By Trump engaging in the January 6 insurrection, the court disqualified the former president from holding the presidency again.

In making the ruling, the court wrote, "We do not reach these conclusions lightly... We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach."

This statement from the court captures what it means to uphold the rule of law. It acknowledges the often terrible burden borne by those in positions of high authority, and the call to be unflinching when exercising that authority.

The legitimacy of our Constitution is only as good as our willingness to uphold it. Sometimes, doing so requires real guts, like those displayed by the Colorado Supreme Court. For that I am grateful. The court did its duty.

Nelson Smith, Montgomery

