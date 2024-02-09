Letter: Current immigration situation far from well-managed

A Cincinnati Enquirer article, appearing in the Jan. 31 online Times-Gazette, about unaccompanied migrant children coming to Ohio was very interesting.

It would have been nice, however, if the Enquirer reporter had addressed how the children, mostly from Guatemala, traveled safely to the U.S. southern border from their home countries.

A child making a trek of some 1,000 or more miles alone strikes me as rather incredible. I also wonder what kind of parents would subject their children to the likely dangers along the way. However, if you’re desperate because of poor living conditions, I suppose you’ll do just about anything. Perhaps faith played a major role in their decision. And maybe there was adult assistance in some places.

Anyway, I have a suggestion for the Times-Gazette. Perhaps you could do a story on whether such children are in Ashland County.

Also, maybe you could do a related piece on the possibility of illegal or undocumented immigrants being in the county. Millions reportedly have entered the U.S. and are scattered throughout the nation.

Because the southern border is far away, I suspect many Ashland Countians aren’t terribly alarmed by what’s happening there, a possible exception being families suffering tragedy because of illegal drugs smuggled into our country.

Personally, I support immigration as long as it’s legal and well-managed to facilitate assimilation. But, in my opinion, the current immigration situation is far from being well-managed. Moreover, I believe the consequences of it could be dire.

I hope politicians largely responsible for the border crisis will be held accountable at election time. In my book, they’re mostly Democrats.

Jeff L. Reed, Ashland

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Current immigration situation far from well-managed