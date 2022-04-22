Letter: David Stimpert has the right experience, background for Ashland County judge

On May 3, Ashland County will choose the next Common Pleas Court judge. I am writing in support of David Stimpert.

I have practiced law in front of the Common Pleas Court for 43 years. I have acted as an assistant county prosecutor, a criminal attorney, a domestic relations attorney, a civil trial attorney and as the court’s domestic relations referee during my service.

David was raised and educated in the Ashland area. David maintains a private law practice and is the chief assistant law director.

David Stimpert is raising his family here.

I know how much the people of this community mean to David Stimpert.

I have seen David in the courtroom and have always been impressed with not only his skills as a lawyer, but in how he has dealt honestly with the parties involved.

I believe as a judge, David will run an efficient court, listening carefully to the arguments of both sides, and ultimately making fair and well-reasoned decisions.

He has experience as an assistant law director, as a domestic relations attorney and as a civil attorney. His extensive experience in all three areas is exactly what is needed to serve as our judge.

He has demonstrated respect for the legal system, the judges, the citizens, the attorneys, police officers and public officials. He understands the issues presented in our society and will work hard to maintain our Ashland County values.

Please join me in supporting David Stimpert for judge Ashland County Common Pleas Court.

Thomas J. Budd, Ashland

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland-raised David Stimpert is a great choice for Common Pleas judge