Letter to the Editor: AMERICA, WHAT ON EARTH ARE YOU DOING?

K. William Boyer, Devils Lake Journal
·3 min read

To the Editor:

I was born during World War II. My dad was in the Army, and our cause then was right! Now, not so much!

It was in the first grade that I began to love our flag. At our little one-room schoolhouse, every morning we took the flag out, unfolded it, and raised it up. Then we would say the Pledge of Allegiance, rain or shine. 25 below, no matter!

This year on December 7 in Detroit, Michigan, a statue of Satan was unveiled.

Phil Haney – an investigator for Homeland Security and on the case of the terrorists, the husband and wife team from San Bernadino, California who killed many people at an office Christmas party – was ordered by the federal government to shut down his investigations.

On December 9 in a town in Oklahoma, under the cover of darkness, the Ten Commandments monument was taken away.

Yale University will build an Islamic law center at the Ivy League School. A Saudi billionaire donated $10 million. Coming soon to a city near you, Sharia Law!

When the U.S.A. got involved in World War II, it went all out. December I, 1941, to September 1, 1945 – done! Mission accomplished. Now we refuse to identify the enemy; we are making deals with them!

My dear America that I love, what on earth are you doing? For God’s sake will you please turn around for the sake of our children? Why, WHY can they not have a chance?

Martin Luther King, Jr. is not the only one who had a dream. I had one, too. A year or two ago I saw America in living color. She was portrayed in a dream I had as an old sailing ship, the kind with three masts. She was sailing away, below me and to my left at about 11 o’clock. Can you see her? She has her sails puffed full, and her big 50 state flag is rippling in the wind. She is beautiful in all her glory. But there is trouble ahead. Do you remember the old world view that the world was flat? Those who held that view believed it was possible to sail off the edge of the earth. But in this dream, just in front of our ship America, the sea splits. On the right there is a horizon because there is a normal sea as in the round world. But on the port side, left of our ship America, the sea is falling off the edge of the earth, because it is the old, flat earth view. Our ship America is about to pass the point of no return, and she is listing port side so badly that her rudders have no effect. There are some passengers and crew members that see the danger and are frantically trying to adjust the sails and right our beloved ship. Some, however, are just laughing. Others are actually trying to stop those who are trying to right the ship. This is actually what is playing out right now in our country. What do you think will be the outcome? How much time do you think we have left?

Remember this quote from Alex de Tocqueville, a Frenchman: “I sought for the greatness and genius of America in her commodious harbors and her ample rivers, and it was not there…in her fertile fields and boundless forests, and it was not there…in her rich mines and her vast world commerce, and it was not there...in her democratic Congress and her matchless Constitution, and it was not there. Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits aflame with righteousness did I understand the secret of genius and power. America is great because she is good. If America ceases to be good, America will cease to be great!”

America, why this headlong plunge to suicide?

Barry Borg , Valley City, ND

This article originally appeared on Devils Lake Journal: LTE: AMERICA, WHAT ON EARTH ARE YOU DOING?

