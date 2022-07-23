What can be done about gas prices?

According to the website GasBuddy Ohio, at the time of this writing on July 17, the prices for regular gasoline in Zanesville ranged from $4.01 to $4.64 a gallon. All the stations listed on Maple Avenue were set at $4.55, including Kroger's, while Sam's Club was $4.01, less that one mile away.

Newark's prices ranged from $4.02 to $4.48 a gallon. Sheetz and most other stations on 21st Street were $4.02 to $4.05. Kroger's, also on 21st Street was $4.15. It appears to me that certain stations are price fixing to offset their fuel point programs and other discounts.

They are losing business by doing this, in my opinion. I do know that Sam's pumps are awfully busy compared to the stations on Maple Avenue by personal observation, and overcharging to offset fuel point programs is unfair to consumers. These companies need to address these discrepancies and set prices based on fair and reasonable profit margins.

As an example, Kroger's regular Ohio gas prices had a huge price range from $3.83 in Circleville, $3.89 in Findley and $3.96 in Sidney to the highest in the state right here in Zanesville at $4.55. Variances in distribution costs do not account for these huge discrepancies in retail costs and large ranges of retail prices in the local markets such as Zanesville. It is about time these inequities get addressed and remedied.

Randy Cunningham, Dresden

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Letter to the Editor: Discrepancies in gas prices