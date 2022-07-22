Letter to the editor: Election wasn't stolen, but many values were

The Repository
In the presidential election of 2020, I have always rejected the libelous perception of The Big Steal. It was connived by raw hatred and wounded pride. Based on numerous court-proven cases, I felt certain the results were not stolen from the loser and given to the rightful winner. This feeble ploy was a power-hungry plan to pillage the purpose of the people.

I thought this whole fiasco would soon be forgotten. But now, I must admit I made a big mistake by denying the reality of The Big Steal. I was wrong because I didn’t realize the deplorable consequences that would result from this unlimited thievery. The disgraceful steal was real, and it continues to increase. Some people may still believe the steal was only a silly, babbling fantasy of a disgruntled loser, but it was a pilferage of universal proportions.

Here are at least 10 most precious valuables, difficult to replace, that were blatantly stolen.

The Big Steal:

  • Has stolen our cherished pride of patriotism from the American people.

  • Has stolen our precious image of democracy in the eyes of the world.

  • Has stolen our trust in orderly and responsible government.

  • Has stolen millions of taxpayers’ money, to repair the heavy losses.

  • Has stolen people's integrity who willingly followed false leadership.

  • Has stolen respectability and dignity by the invasion of our Capitol building.

  • Has stolen necessary Congressional time from the needy, waiting for necessities.

  • Has stolen much zest of life from citizens, staring at the TV asking, "Why?"

  • Has stolen innocence of youth who have lost worthy models in high places.

  • Has stolen from our vocabulary the honored and sacred word of truth and thrown it into the trash bin.

Yes, it’s much worse than we thought. The steal is real.

Jim McKarns, Louisville

