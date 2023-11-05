Letter to the editor: Gorell invokes the boogieman on $0 bail

Re: Jeff Gorell’s Oct. 22 guest column, “Zero Bail policy is risky proposition”:

Ex-prosecutor Jeff Gorell tells us that $0 bail is bad for society, invoking the usual boogieman: Lies about surging crime; lies about zero bail “sending a message of minimal repercussions”; and lies about the bestial hordes of L.A. County criminals preying on righteous Venturans after their own bleeding-heart judges release them for free.

First, pretrial incarceration isn’t punishment, nor can it deter anyone not already expecting to be caught. If punishment deters crime at all, it’s fear of the actual sentence following conviction, not fear of being too poor to bail out before trial (especially with the million-dollar ransoms now normalized by prosecutors like Gorell). Further, how does buying one’s freedom make defendants less likely to break laws than automatic pretrial release? In both cases defendants will still face the same trials, so how is one group worse than the other?

Second, there simply is no “crime wave,” just a crime panic. Crime rates always fluctuate, but the trend over 30-plus years is way down in any comparison for any category against crime rates from roughly 1985 to 2015. The drop is dramatic and continues downward despite the occasional blips.

Finally, Gorell’s own fear-mongering torpedoes his argument when he absurdly suggests that barbarous zero-bail Angelinos are ransacking Ventura County. Why on earth would anyone from a supposedly crime-coddling criminal haven choose to victimize folks in a place where they know they will suffer worse if they get caught? I’m not saying people from L.A. County don’t commit crimes in Ventura, just pointing out that if $0 bail actually encouraged criminality (and if high bail actually discouraged it), then why would people travel to do their dirty deeds in a place with astronomical bail prices? Just think about it.

Dymitr Harashevsky, Ventura

