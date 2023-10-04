Letter to the editor: Gun rights, peaceful assembly shouldn't be at odds

This is a response to Charita Goshay's Sept. 3 column, "Youth football shooting in Akron the latest case of a uniquely American illness."

I believe in the Second Amendment, but I also believe in the right to assemble peaceably.

There is no reason in the world that anyone under the age of 21 should need a weapon to settle any or all disputes. Those found guilty of committing a heinous crime should be sentenced to a much higher degree and those in possession unlawfully where a child may also possess one should also receive the maximum sentence under the law (which may be needed to be increased to remove them from a lawful society).

I am a certified concealed carry permit carrier but don't have any weapons a child could possess; mine are always either on my person or locked in a safe.

Harry Krichbaum, Canton Township

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Gun rights, peaceful assembly shouldn't be at odds