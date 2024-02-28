Letter to the editor: Haven't we learned from history?

History tells of the Japanese sneak attack of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. This infamous day killed 2,403 Americans.

The Pacific War was the U.S. response by island to island. Flame throwers were used to destroy Japanese military. Japanese leaders did not care about its citizens and refused to surrender. Tokyo was bombed March 10, 1945, killing an estimated 83,600 civilians. No surrender! Then two atomic bombs were dropped in August 1945, killing an estimated 79,000 in Hiroshima and 50,000 in Nagasaki. Finally, Japan unconditionally surrendered by Aug. 15, 1945.

Never once do I recall anyone cry out for a ceasefire or for the innocent Japanese. Nearly 112,000 Americans died in fighting to repay Japan for its sneak attack. Songs were sung supporting battles against the Japanese. They were the sneak-attack enemy and deserved everything given them.

Some new history! On Oct. 7, 2023 − another seventh day − a sneak attack occurred: Hamas against Israel. About 1,200 were killed in the most savage way by Hamas. If Hamas cares for the Palestinians, it could unconditionally surrender. The fighting would end. But no, Hamas continues to use civilians as shields, hide in hospitals, store weapons in mosques, etc.

The United Nations, U.S. politicians and many others request cessation of Israel’s response. Is Hamas really concerned about innocent people? Does Hamas, like the Japanese, not care? Hamas keeps hostages as bargaining chips.

History tells us this conflict will end when Hamas is forced to pay a price − as Japan did − and surrender unconditionally. Israel needs to push on until that occurs and not listen to foolish people who do not realize what happens to groups who perform horrible sneak attacks.

Doesn’t history teach us anything?

Kevin Ramsey, North Canton

