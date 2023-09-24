Letter to editor: Jan. 6 defendants mistreated

Our Wichita Falls area readers reflect many diverse opinions and viewpoints. Letters to the Editor are written by members of our local community and reflect their personal beliefs, not those of the Times Record News. The opinion of these letters is neither endorsed nor opposed by the Times Record News.

He was just a twenty-two-year-old kid who was taking a trip to Washington to stand up for America. He was pushed into the “People’s House” amid a crowd of mostly innocent lookers. Some of the doors were opened by Capitol guards.

Newly released videos show that many instigators who pretended to be part of the Trump movement were urging the crowd into the building and encouraging violence.

Because he walked into the building that day, in August this young man was arrested and charged with four misdemeanors, including entering a restricted building. (Remember this was a public building.)

He had heard the horror stories about the Jan. 6 defendants who had been severely mistreated and kept in solitary confinement, without any trials, no bail hearings, no one to come to their aid and he simply could not stand that kind of future. So, this gentle boy who had his whole life in front of him, killed himself.

He was not the first who could not face that kind of imprisonment. Another good man had committed suicide earlier. They will probably not be the last because the FBI swat teams are arresting anyone who was there on Jan. 6.

What’s more, if you rant out your frustrations on social media, instead of arresting you, they will come to your house and shoot you.

The swat teams always arrive before daybreak, dressed in full riot gear. That is what frightened a crippled senior citizen who came to the door with a gun when his door was pounded on. They shot him not once but several times just as they did the disabled veteran who wasn’t even carrying a gun and had his hands in the air when he went to the door and was shot.

The Justice Department and its intimidation force, the FBI, is totally out of control. Yes, President Trump is being treated horribly but when you think of these young men dying, and the ones who have been rotting in that D.C. jail, deprived of their life, for almost three years, it should make us angry enough to demand justice.

Billie Gorham, Burkburnett

