Letter to the Editor

Columnist misses mark on Trump case

In response to Charles Milliken’s June 15 column, I question to who’s will is justice being bent in the indictment of the former president? I believe there is error in his statement that he will be tried in a court of Democrats, prosecutor, judge and jury. Special prosecutor Jack Smith is an Independent with a distinguished career record. Judge Aileen Cannon was a court appointee of Mr. Trump. The jury pool will consist of his peers in southern Florida. That sounds like more of a stacked deck in the former president’s favor. If found guilty, why shouldn’t he face consequences like everyone else? For example, a former national security contractor in 2019 received 9 years for willful retention of national defense files and Elizabeth Jo Shirley 8 years on the same charge. Who was president at that time? The possibility of putting the United States at risk under the Espionage Act would appear to be extremely more concerning than perhaps his fan mail from Kim Jong Un.

Cynthia Vincent

Temperance

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Letter to the editor: July 6, 2023