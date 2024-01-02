I love the bus ... and all forms of public transportation! Today's ride started in Petoskey at 8:30 a.m. and will end in Lansing at 12:55 p.m., less than 4.5 hours, and for only $37! I'm sitting up much higher than a car, or truck for that matter, with a huge window and the views are simply spectacular! Just gazed down upon the tannin-enriched turbulence of the South Branch of the Boyne River and then ascended through the mixed northern hardwood forested hills as we climbed over the watershed divide en route to Gaylord.

Why, oh why don't more people take the bus? Inconvenient? Slightly. Inefficient use of time? Possibly, but very efficient transportation. Discomfort? Big comfy seats, lots of legroom, can stand up! large windows, but if you don't like your fellow humans ... expensive? Definitely not compared to all the expenses of a private vehicle (purchase, gas, insurance, maintenance). Cultural stigma? Certainly! Only the poor and misbegotten ride the bus eh?

Tomorrow morning, after visiting with friends, I'll take the city CATA bus over to East Lansing (10-15 minutes) and jump on the Michigan Flyer bus that runs regularly from East Lansing to Ann Arbor and DTW airport, to visit with my family and friends in Southeast Michigan. For now, I'm gonna sit back, sip on the mango lassi I made this morning, catch up on the news, read a few chapters in my book, maybe take a cat nap, and self-nourish as I ingest the wonderful natural beauty of Michigan while being the change I want to see in the world.

Kevin Cronk

Petoskey

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Letter to the Editor: I love the bus, all forms of public transportation!