Letter to the Editor: McGirt confusion

In the past few weeks, I have listened to and read various news reports of the many facets of the so-called McGirt decision by the Supreme Court. These reports range from the various court cases, arguing the several viewpoints, to the Bartlesville Police releasing a juvenile murder suspect over confusion over who had authority and space to hold him (the Washington County/Bartlesville jail did have appropriate space but did not believe it had the authority). I don’t know, but I suspect this came up on a weekend or late at night when answers are hard to get. Maybe they should have called Chief Justice Roberts at 0300.

How can we (Oklahoma) have a state where the laws governing the citizens are determined by who the suspect and/or victim are or where the crime was committed? Supposed an Indian citizen (registered? or unregistered?) commits a ‘major crime,’ in ‘Indian country,’ with a friend who is ‘black, or white’ or LGM. Both committed identical criminal acts. One crime, two suspects. Explain how those two crimes are subject to different laws and different jurisdictions. Now let’s assume that this crime occurred in Beaver County out in the panhandle? Now let’s assume that the Indian suspect claims to be a member of one of the specified tribes but he is not registered. If he is registered, then he is a member of that tribe. But if the tribe has no registration, or he is not registered, now what? Is he a member or not? And how do we know? And in Beaver County does it make any difference? In this simple set of assumptions, we have half-a-dozen questions to answer before we can even arrest and charge the suspects. And this does not even address that the penalty associated with a guilty verdict with the different authority’s laws may be different.

Another question. Suppose a crime is committed and the suspect is an Indian and a citizen of Ohio. Is he subject to McGirt? If he is a citizen, according to the U.S. Constitution, he is subject to the laws where the crime is committed. If he is a member of one of the specified tribes subject to McGirt, is he subject to McGirt? Are all Indians subject to McGirt? Or only citizens of the five or six tribes? More fundamentally, are Indians subject to or exempt from the U.S. Constitution?

The questions and problems around McGirt are virtually endless. Both state and Indian authorities are to be commended that this change has gone a smoothly as it has.

This can get ridiculous really quick. Tribes and Oklahoma, get your stuff together, agree on a solution, and then get Congress to act (for a change) and straighten this out. This retired engineer thinks that if one travels or lives in Oklahoma (or Kansas, or any other), one is subject to local state laws.

K. Mike Clark

Bartlesville

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Letter to the Editor: McGirt confusion