Letter to the editor: Natural gas and oil industry invests $103.1 billion in Ohio

As we enter 2024, I believe it’s a fitting time to reflect on a major milestone reached by the natural gas and oil industry in Ohio. A recent study conducted by Cleveland State University and JobsOhio revealed the immense investment made in our state by the industry, reaffirming Ohio's status as a key player in the energy sector.

The study found investment in Ohio by the natural gas and oil industry has surpassed $100 billion, through December 2022 it has reached an estimated $103.1 billion. To put this into perspective, that's more than five times the size of Intel's $20 billion investment in the state.

This $103.1 billion represents more than just a large number to local communities. These funds support jobs, businesses, roads and schools across Ohio. Furthermore the energy produced in Ohio keeps our energy bills low and the thermostat high.

Ohio is seeing incredible growth with more companies buying into our bright future all the time. The Ohio Valley is projected to produce 45% of the nation’s natural gas supply by 2040. I’m proud to say the natural gas and oil industry has seen the potential of our state for decades and has no plans of slowing down investment in 2024.

Bruce Tague, executive director, Ohio Natural Energy Institute

