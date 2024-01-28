On New Mexico's oil and gas industry

New Mexico has a long, proud history as an oil and natural gas producing state. As lawmakers debate the state’s future, energy needs to be at the heart of any plans, as discussed in “GOP fears swollen budget, as Democrats plan to spend big in New Mexico legislative session” (Jan. 11).In New Mexico, oil and natural gas are powerhouses of economic development. The oil and natural gas industry supports jobs for over 92,000 New Mexicans, equivalent to 8.5% of state employment, and has an economic impact of $16.6 billion. This includes direct employees, supply chain workers and other jobs throughout the economy. Nationally, American oil and natural gas support almost 11 million jobs and contribute nearly $2 trillion to the U.S. economy.Closer to home, New Mexico is nothing less than a global energy leader. In fact, just one county in New Mexico – Lea – produces more crude oil per day than five members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).To keep America the top oil and natural gas producer, we need policymakers to support policies that help harness the abundant, affordable, reliable resources the Land of Enchantment has to offer.With help from Santa Fe and Washington, New Mexico can and should continue to be among the world’s energy leaders.Holly Hopkins, vice president of upstream policy at the American Petroleum Institute.Washington, D.C.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Letter to the Editor: On NM's oil and gas economy