Letter to the editor: North Canton being unfair to family-owned business

Thanks for Robert Wang's front page article on Oct. 25 ("North Canton Repair owners accuse city of using zoning to shut it down"). North Canton citizens learned about the city's intention to oust North Canton Repair, owned by the Boettler family, from their business on North Main Street.

This family-owned business has been working for decades selling plants and flowers, Christmas trees, pumpkins, firewood and repairing small motors. It is a hometown operation. The city passed an ordinance prohibiting sales of firewood on Main Street.

Does this seem contrived? North Canton Repair is the only place on Main Street selling firewood. The city directly points a finger at this business.

The city obviously wants to shut them down to develop a larger source of revenue. So wrong. The new ordinance should grandfather in North Canton Repair and apply to future ventures. We do not need another giant retailer or big-box store. Traffic on Main Street and Applegrove is very heavy.

There's an old saying, "You can't fight city hall." Perhaps power takes precedence over justice for the Boettler family, people who are an asset to our community.

Ruth Ferris, North Canton

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Letter to the editor: North Canton unfair to family-owned business