Letter to the editor: Oct. 19, 2023

Seeking candidates with financial knowledge

At the recent Adrian city candidate forum, Tom Faulhaber commented that Adrian moved from a strong mayor form of government to a weak mayor form of government in the 1950s. While candidates need to some knowledge of the budgeting process, the adults in the room should be the administrator and finance director. I heard what I would summarize as claims of finance knowledge from Heldt, Watson and Roberts. Heldt went through eight budget cycles but not once thought to ask about a replacement boiler for Bohn Pool. Does Heldt understand that we could pay police officers more and get to two offers per 1,000 residents if we were not building the biggest fire department in southwest Michigan. Roberts recited big numbers and spoke with confidence of the $22 milion Fee Estate, $4 million oil trust and $7.5 million general fund. Does Roberts know that the pension deficit is at $24 million or is this debt a surprise for our grandchildren? Does Roberts understand that there is another side to the ambulance revenue balance sheet called expenses and that ignoring them will not make them go away? Former commissioner Brad Watson spreads accolades about the city's pension deficit but nothing is in writing. Does Watson understand that the $4 million in the oil trust is a restricted account that cannot be used for salaries? Does Watson understand that Fee Estate money additionally has restrictions and that employees paid out of the Fee Estate must work in the Parks and Recreation Department? Does Watson realize that the $7.5 million in general fund accumulated over 16 years or approximately $469,000 per year? Do Heldt, Roberts or Watson understand the concept of a fully loaded city employee cost and that the addition of 10 employees would eliminate the $7.5M fund balance in less than five years and leave us without a rainy day fund?

Ken Tokarz

Adrian

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Letter to the editor: Oct. 19, 2023