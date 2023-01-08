Letter to the Editor: Proposed Mansfield water rate increase

Submitted
·1 min read

Elimination of tier for Mansfield water customers questioned

While Mansfield City Council is debating the water rate increase, I would like to add my two cents to the debate.

First of all, I'm in agreement with the proposed "Readiness To Serve" fee proposed to "all" customers. However, the effort to eliminate the lowest tier just doesn't make sense and I ask that you look at two perspectives. At the gas pump, do you get charged more for using less gasoline than someone who uses twice as much as you? You both pay the same per gallon! Lastly, why would a customer who draws less water from the delivery system be expected to pay more than someone who uses more from the delivery system?

The elimination of the lowest tier of our water rate system is wrong. It's simple, maybe you need to increase the "Readiness To Serve" fee?

Steve Crokie, Mansfield

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Part of Mansfield's proposed water hike questioned

