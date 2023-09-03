Letter to the editor: Sept. 3, 2023

Letter to the Editor

Utilities implement Time-of-Day Peak Demand Charge

The Michigan Public Service Commission has required the state's electric utilities to implement a Time-of-Day Peak Demand Charge. Many Michiganders are unaware that starting this year June through September DTE Energy will be charging 36% more for electricity consumed during the Time-of-Day Peak Demand 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and Consumers Energy will be charging 50% more for electricity consumed during the Time-of-Day Peak Demand 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Time-of-Day Peak Demand Charge was implemented to avoid rolling blackouts by financially nudging Michiganders into reducing their electricity usage 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday because the electrical grid isn't as reliable/resilient as it once was when large increases in electricity demand occurred.

Electric utilities are complying with the federal government's EPA to prematurely close reliable fossil fuel electric generation plants to mitigate climate change/global warming/air pollution and replace the lost electricity generation with unreliable/intermittent wind- and solar-generated electricity. The Biden administration's war on fossil fuels has targeted coal-fired electricity plants for closure in the next several years. As additional reliable fossil fuel electric generation plants are closed and replaced with wind/solar-generated electricity, electric utilities will eventually reach the tipping point where they can no longer provide enough electricity during a peak load demand and when that occurs, they have to engage in “load-shedding” via rolling blackouts or face total grid collapse.

During blackouts people's lives are disrupted, the old and sick are put at risk especially during extreme hot and cold temperatures, businesses shut down, transportation comes to a snail's pace and the United States begins to look like a third-world country. Electrical grid reliability should be at the very top of the priority list, instead the people in government running things care more about going green, renewable energy, electric vehicles and climate change politics. We better get prepared for rotating blackouts and Americans will need to change their behavior and learn to consume electricity when it is available, that is when the sun shines and the wind blows. Don't plan on storage batteries providing enough electrical power to maintain grid stability when the sun doesn't shine and the wind doesn't blow.

Richard Steckmeyer

Monroe

