Letter to the Editor: Short-term development outweighs long-term wisdom

I live on Hoover Boulevard in Holland. It's a tiny two-street neighborhood surrounded by retail, offices and main roads. And, like many aging residential areas, old-growth woods, and once-open fields, it’s subject to the relentless encroachment of development. Most recently, a proposed Culver's off 16th, west of US-31 — the second location in town.

I moved to Holland 15 years ago. I was attracted by the preserved historic architecture, the abundant beaches and trails and the palatable charm of art and culture richly on display. It wasn’t just another conveyor belt of chains and commodities. Never once did I think: "This place is beautiful. But ya know what it REALLY needs? More redundant fast-food joints! And car washes!"

With current census data showing our county as the fastest-growing in Michigan; record-breaking attendance at our annual flower-gawking festival; and the ambitious updated City Master Plan, there's plenty of buzz about land use and development. Protecting natural and historical aesthetics doesn’t seem just a nicety. It seems a necessity to future success.

There's room to grow in Holland, but we also need room to breathe. Like negative space in a painting. Thoughtful community planning should include fostering a place that's worth moving to, worth visiting and worth staying. Decisions should support what residents and visitors actually need and want, not just a quick buck.

I expect that lot in my neighborhood will be developed. I expect the irreplaceable large trees will eventually get the ax, destroying our sound and visual barrier to the highway. I also expect glare from parking lot lights will shine garishly into our yards and windows. More cars will clog the already dangerous intersection by Menards. And the homes will fall like dominoes, each parcel will decay, then be flipped for yet another short-term gain.

I found out about this Culver's proposal several steps into its rezoning approval process. I'm more than 300 feet from the parcel, so received no official notice. Only by talking to neighbors further down the street did I realize our little nook may soon drastically change — and the importance of keeping tabs on zoning board meetings. I felt compelled to at least write this piece, this plea.

Development isn't bad. But development for the sake of development, lacking respect and love for neighbors, isn't good. I ask my community and its decision-makers: What is Holland?

Yet another suburban sprawl that values bloat over beauty? Convenience over charm? Pavement over preservation? Fast food over families?

Raechel Haller

Holland

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Letter to the Editor: Short-term development outweighs long-term wisdom