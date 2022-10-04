The sad truth is that we almost all know someone who has experienced domestic violence. That’s why as we recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it feels appropriate that this year’s theme is #Every1KnowsSome1.

In Ohio, thanks to the work of leaders like Rep. Emilia Sykes, we’ve made significant progress over the years to keep women safe. Her landmark bipartisan legislation, HB 1, helped close significant loopholes in Ohio law. This bill made our families and communities safer, healthier, and stronger.

Before HB 1 passed, Ohio had one of the least-restrictive domestic violence protection laws in the nation. I know all too well the lasting trauma domestic violence can have on families. My 38-year-old sister-in-law Karen was stabbed to death in Akron after a domestic dispute with her ex-husband on May 24, 2002. She was the mother of four, with three children under the age of 12. Her neighbors called 911 repeatedly, and were upset because of the slow response. While my family still mourns our loss, we know that women are safer today thanks to HB 1, which was a huge step forward in protecting domestic violence victims.

We all deserve to feel safe in our communities. Emilia Sykes has championed the fight for women’s safety and her record speaks to the hearts of all of us who care to end domestic violence. Sykes, who’s now running to represent the 13th congressional district, would continue to use every tool to expose the damage created by domestic violence and work with everyone ― social workers, law enforcement, families ― to eradicate the threat that follows.

I hope you will support her candidacy, as I’ve done, so we can continue to prioritize the work of ending domestic violence in our community.

Kathleen Purdy, Lexington Township

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Letter to the editor: Support Emilia Sykes