Letter to the Editor: Those who support Putin

March 13, 2022

Thanks to the bravery of the Ukrainian people and the wisdom of the Biden administration, the world is beginning to see through Putin's lies.

Most of the civilized world has chosen to ostracize Putin. Even China has had difficulty justifying their support of Putin's Russia.

Every American should remember that Putin's greatest allies remain here in the United States. They are the Trumplicans party and Fox News.

When Putin invaded Ukraine, Trump called it “savvy,” “smart” and “genius.”

Probable 2024 presidential candidate Mike Pompeo pandered to the Neo-Trumpers. He said he had enormous respect for Putin and that “Putin was very shrewd.” Fox host Tucker Carlson described the carnage as a “border dispute” and wandered, on air, “why Washington hates Putin so much?”

Carlson also labeled Ukraine as “a pure client state of the U.S. State Department.”

Following those statements, most of the Republican Party and its propaganda machine stepped right up to help propagate those lies. Later, when they realized that most of the world was not fooled, they tried to ‘walk back’ their comments. (nothing to see here)

Remember when Putin's disinformation campaign helped elect Trump? Remember when Trump handed over secret documents to the Russians in the Oval Office? (nothing to see here, honest) Remember Helsinki, when Trump stood with Putin and against U.S. intelligence agencies? (Republican leadership did absolutely nothing). Remember Trump's efforts to weaken NATO?

Guess where the free world would be now, if Trump had been re-elected.

Maybe you were one of the millions duped by Fox News. Maybe you wanted to be duped because you somehow thought your stupidity was patriotic. (It's O.K., all of us fall short at times).

Now it's time to open up your eyes. Now it's time to grow up and become an adult. Your country needs you!

When you see innocent civilians buried in rubble or running for their lives, carrying their toddlers and infants; remember the people in our country who continue to support Putin. History certainly will.

Phil Martin

Lincoln, IL.

