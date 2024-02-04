Letter to the Editor: Trump has a moral character problem

I’d like to respond to Michael DeWaard’s letter about the good that Trump did as president. When reading his letter, DeWaard listed a very few good things Trump did. But DeWaard also stated in his opinion what I believe to be falsehoods about President Biden.

Biden is no Neville Chamberlain.

Biden is not appeasing our enemies. He re-enforced our relationships with our NATO allies and, when necessary, took military action against our enemies. Isn’t that what we want from a leader, as opposed to a blowhard who just spouts tough talk and wanted/wants to quit NATO?

Also, the median income has risen far greater under President Biden than Trump (please look it up). We can debate these points until we are blue in the face but the biggest difference between these two people is moral character.

The reason I think Trump is the “boogeyman” as Mr. D puts it, is because Trump has no moral character. The facts are these:

Found to have sexually assaulted a woman.

Twice impeached by our Congress.

Tax dodger for HIS benefit.

Draft Dodger for HIS benefit.

Gave tax breaks to billionaires for HIS benefit.

Created a fraudulent charity for HIS benefit.

Received millions from foreign enemies in office for HIS benefit (as did HIS family).

Stole classified documents AND showed them to our enemy.

Loves Putin, Chairman Xi and Kim Jong-Un — admires them greatly.

Lied about the value of his properties for HIS benefit.

Committed treason trying to usurp our election for HIS benefit.

Currently has 91 criminal indictments in 4 criminal cases.

This list goes on and on and on ...

He lies, lies, lies, and lies again. All while he claims in every trial that “he is a victim.” He’s “doing this for you.” Give me a break!

Trump is morally bankrupt and it astounds me that anyone with a moral conscience would even consider him for office again. Yes, I do see this man as the “boogeyman” because I respect moral character. I know you do as well. Think about the moral choice between these men.

Michael Mooney

Park Township

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Letter to the Editor: Trump has a moral character problem