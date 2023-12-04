Apparently, 84,174,357 Americans are “vermin.” Dictionary.com defines vermin as “noxious, objectionable, or disgusting animals (or persons) collectively.” The above number represents those who did not vote for Donald Trump in 2020. We are not supporters, we are not loyal to him, and he thinks we are “vermin.”

Trump and his advisers have vast plans for a second term: gutting the Department of Justice and FBI and installing Trump loyalists; appointing Trump cronies to every Cabinet position and federal department; firing government workers and controlling who replaces them; punishing and disabling any media critical of Trump. If he could control most facets of government, he would achieve a Trump autocracy. His revenge/retribution campaign would begin, and those he identifies as “vermin” will be at risk. A citizen's “rights” would be determined by Trump. We would watch the end of American democracy.

Trump’s cult (and Republican politicians who fear them), excuse the lies, corruption and self-dealing of Trump’s first term. They ignore Trump’s indictments, his impeachments, 1,000,000 COVID deaths, and Trump’s attempted coup to overturn the 2020 election. Trump’s followers are comfortable with the division, hatred and lawlessness Trump has fostered in our country.

We can see Donald Trump for the dangerous person he is, we can oppose his autocratic vision for America, and his plans to punish his opposition. We are not the “vermin” he calls us. Hitler and Mussolini used the term “vermin.” Think about that.

We need to be 84,174,357 strong again.

Stuart Wing, Moorpark

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Letter to the editor: ‘Vermin’ must stand up to Trump