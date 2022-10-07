Letter to the editor: Visit Stark County OhioMeansJobs Center

I had the pleasure of visiting Canton recently to talk with the workforce professionals at Stark County OhioMeansJobs and to tour the apprenticeship program at Canton Electrical JATC. Visits like these reinforce Gov. Mike DeWine’s view that a good job is at the center of a person’s ability to live up to their God-given potential.

As director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, I see how helping people develop the skills necessary for good-paying jobs and connecting them with employers in need of a strong workforce can make lasting changes for that individual, their family, and their community.

Ohio continues to have historically low unemployment. Here in Stark County, the unemployment rate is 4.3% with a labor force of just under 182,000, nearly 174,000 of which are employed. This tight labor market presents a great opportunity for students choosing a career path and others who are looking for a new career.

Apprenticeship programs like those at Canton Electrical are one option for those looking for a good-paying career. Apprenticeships are a great way to learn a skilled trade and earn money while doing it. And if you’re an employer or ApprenticeOhio sponsor, Gov. DeWine recently announced that grants of up to $25,000 are available to help cover apprenticeship training costs incurred since July 1, 2020.

Regardless of whether you choose the apprentice route, are graduating from a vocational school, are a college graduate, or just looking for a new job, the Stark County OhioMeansJobs Center offers numerous free resources to help you succeed. The workforce development professionals I met there specialize in helping individuals with career planning, job training, and other employment services, as well as serving employers seeking a skilled workforce.

If you are interested in learning more, please visit OhioMeansJobs.com.

Matt Damschroder, director, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

Editor's note: The Stark County OhioMeansJobs Center is at 822 30th St. NW in Canton. The phone number is 330-433-9675.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Letter to the editor: Visit Stark County OhioMeansJobs Center