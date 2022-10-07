Letter to the editor: Visit Stark County OhioMeansJobs Center

The Repository
·2 min read

I had the pleasure of visiting Canton recently to talk with the workforce professionals at Stark County OhioMeansJobs and to tour the apprenticeship program at Canton Electrical JATC. Visits like these reinforce Gov. Mike DeWine’s view that a good job is at the center of a person’s ability to live up to their God-given potential.

As director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, I see how helping people develop the skills necessary for good-paying jobs and connecting them with employers in need of a strong workforce can make lasting changes for that individual, their family, and their community.

Ohio continues to have historically low unemployment. Here in Stark County, the unemployment rate is 4.3% with a labor force of just under 182,000, nearly 174,000 of which are employed. This tight labor market presents a great opportunity for students choosing a career path and others who are looking for a new career.

Apprenticeship programs like those at Canton Electrical are one option for those looking for a good-paying career. Apprenticeships are a great way to learn a skilled trade and earn money while doing it. And if you’re an employer or ApprenticeOhio sponsor, Gov. DeWine recently announced that grants of up to $25,000 are available to help cover apprenticeship training costs incurred since July 1, 2020.

Regardless of whether you choose the apprentice route, are graduating from a vocational school, are a college graduate, or just looking for a new job, the Stark County OhioMeansJobs Center offers numerous free resources to help you succeed. The workforce development professionals I met there specialize in helping individuals with career planning, job training, and other employment services, as well as serving employers seeking a skilled workforce.

If you are interested in learning more, please visit OhioMeansJobs.com.

Matt Damschroder, director, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

Editor's note: The Stark County OhioMeansJobs Center is at 822 30th St. NW in Canton. The phone number is 330-433-9675.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Letter to the editor: Visit Stark County OhioMeansJobs Center

Recommended Stories

  • How Working an Extra Year Can Completely Change Your Retirement

    Once you reach your 60s, you may start asking yourself, "Should I work another year or retire?" The answer to this will depend on a number of factors. However, you shouldn't overlook the potentially...

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • New California law bans plastic produce bags

    A new law signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom that will ban plastic produce pre-checkout bags. This is inspired the 72 percent drop in grocery bag litter following the banning of single-use plastic grocery bags.

  • With Massive Inflation, How Much Do You Need Saved If You Want To Retire Now?

    Let's say you would like to retire right now. How much would you need to have in savings? In a GOBankingRates poll surveying 997 Americans about retirement savings, only 15% of respondents said they...

  • GM Hit With $102.6-Million Verdict in Class Action Piston Ring Lawsuit

    A federal jury concluded GM sold 5.3-liter V-8 engines with excessive oil consumption, leading to premature failure.

  • Elon Musk Has 3 Weeks to Close Twitter Deal or Lawsuit Will Proceed, Judge Rules

    The Tesla billionaire asked a Delaware court to halt the trial scheduled to begin Oct. 17

  • Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- When the US government blacklisted Huawei Technologies Co. as a national security threat, it cut the Chinese company off from buying American semiconductors and other critical technologies. Now Huawei may have a path around those restrictions. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Nord Stream Leaks Caused by

  • Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia

    State-run oil giant Saudi Aramco hiked prices by $0.20 a barrel for all US grades, while northwest Europe and the Mediterranean saw declines.

  • Union’s Survey About Why Teachers Leave Has Flaws, But Hints at Why They Stay

    In February, the National Education Association released a survey indicating 55% of its members would leave education sooner than planned. The survey received massive — and largely uncritical — national media coverage. Since then, union affiliates across the country have conducted similar surveys of members in their states, reaching similar conclusions and garnering similar coverage. […]

  • UNC job named the best in all of college basketball

    CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reveals what the best job in college basketball and it's the UNC program.

  • Analysis-Chip industry rethinks Taiwan risk after Pelosi visit but options limited

    Chinese missiles flying over Taiwan and naval drills in the Strait in August that simulated a blockade by China have jolted the semiconductor industry into contemplating what once seemed a remote possibility: war over the major chip-producing island. From drafting contingency plans to inquiring about manufacturing capacity outside Taiwan, some companies are now weighing how to respond if China attacks or restricts access to the democratic island, according to 15 semiconductor executives interviewed by Reuters. While Taiwan has lived under the Chinese threat for decades, with occasional spikes in tensions, the war games in early August following the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei rattled nerves, said the executives, who asked for themselves and their companies not to be identified due to concerns over relations with China.

  • Retirement: What Happens If a Spouse Dies?

    "Retirement accounts with ill-conceived beneficiary designations could potentially cost your family tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of dollars if done wrong," according to Dan Stewart, president of Revere Asset Management. For 401(k) plans and other pension plans, federal law requires a spouse as the primary beneficiary, and choosing any other beneficiaries for those plans requires spousal waiver and consent. Determining primary and contingent beneficiaries is an integral part of estate planning.

  • 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

    One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Read: 8 Undiscovered, Cheap and Beautiful...

  • Job Cuts and Hiring Freezes Are Here. What Big Employers Are Doing.

    Job cuts jumped 46% in September from the prior month and 68% from September 2021, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas

  • Judge postpones Twitter-Musk trial after company accuses him of 'mischief and delay'

    Twitter’s lawyers fired back at Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a court filing Thursday, accusing the company’s recalcitrant buyer of engaging in "mischief and delay" with his renewed bid for the company.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • Russia may build alumina plant to cut costly dependence on China

    Russia is considering building a plant to make alumina, used in aluminium production, to reduce its reliance on imports from China, which has risen since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a document seen by Reuters showed. One of the world's largest aluminium producers, Russia secures 65% of its need for the intermediate product alumina through imports, mostly from China, a draft of the plan for development of Russia's metals industry until 2030 said. Russia's increased dependence on China's alumina has driven up the production costs of aluminium and follows disruption of supplies from Ukraine and Australia since Feb. 24, when Moscow sent troops to Ukraine.

  • Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself

    A Southwest Airlines pilot is suing the company, her union and a former colleague who pleaded guilty last year to dead-bolting the cockpit door during a flight and stripping naked in front of her. Christine Janning alleges that Southwest retaliated by grounding her after she reported Michael Haak to the company and the FBI, that it kept him employed despite an alleged history of sexual misconduct and that managers disparaged her in memos. Haak's attorney, Michael Salnick, said Wednesday that his client disrobed only after Janning encouraged him to and never did anything else.

  • Power-hungry Europe is leaving developing countries starving for electricity

    Bangladesh suffered its worst blackout since 2014 on Tuesday (Oct. 4), a symptom of disrupted fuel supplies and a preview of what other countries might face in the coming months.

  • A weak jobs report could excite investors. But the Federal Reserve has its eye on only one thing.

    The financial markets have been spooked by the aggressiveness of the Federal Reserve, particularly about its focus on the potential for enduring economic pain and rising unemployment. Let’s look at what that plan is and what it will take to change the Fed’s path. The Fed’s language has changed more than its policy has.