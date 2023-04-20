Hands down I am voting for Antonia Carbone for Massillon law director on May 2. Not only is she honest and trustworthy, but she brings actual civil litigation experience to the position. With a position that duties are primarily focused on civil law, we need someone in there with the experience necessary to get the job done.

Antonia will stick to doing the actual job and represent this great city with integrity. With over a decade of civil litigation experience, she is the right candidate. That is why I am voting for Antonia Carbone on May 2. The future of this city depends on it.

Larry R. Thomas, Massillon

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Letter to the editor: Vote Antonia Carbone for Massillon law director