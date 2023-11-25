Electric vehicles (EVs) are not the answer. Electric vehicles will not save the world.

This thought may run counter to what the car commercials tell you. Clear blue skies, cars cleaning beaches so little turtles can waddle to freedom, sleek lines and designs evoking a sleek future — many carmakers are (slowly) embracing the revolution that is electric vehicles.

There is a kernel of truth in the EV-as-savior movement. Drastically reducing our dependence and use of fossil fuels and transitioning from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles will help reduce emissions.

The problem is that we are all missing the greater point.

We have become a car-focused, car-dependent society. Our infrastructure is geared towards cars; freeways, highways, urban and suburban sprawl. We have grown up and been force-fed a society where the only option is to own and drive a car.

What about walkable cities? What about dense clusters of housing, shopping, employment opportunities? What about more bike lanes, bike-focused infrastructure, and government credits that go towards helping you buy a bike, rather than a car? Public transport with rail and expanded bus routes? For that matter, what about boosting smaller, more efficient cars, rather than pumping out more and more monster SUVs?

Transportation will always be essential, but to put our hopes of salvation on EVs means to further dig ourselves into the grave that our collective car insanity started over the past 100 years.

Nathan Dombeck, Janesville, Wisconsin

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Letter: Electric vehicles are not the answer