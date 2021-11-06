LETTER: Five ironies in U.S. policy, politics

Galesburg Register-Mail
·2 min read
Letters to the editor
Letters to the editor

Editor, Register-Mail: 1. Why is the Biden administration considering offering $450,000 or a family maximum of $1,000,000 to illegal immigrants whose families may or not be separated, yet we offer nothing to the many hundreds of legal immigrants coming, at no small cost to them in money and paperwork, from central and western Africa and who are keeping us fed by working 40-60 hours a week in the poultry and pork producing factories throughout the Midwest and South? It’s this latter group that should be getting the bonus, if anyone, is it not?

2) How does the U.S. shutting down a handful of coal producing plants produce any reduction in global warming while the United Nations allows China and India to bring on new new coal producing plants by the hundreds? China and Russia didn’t even attend the recent Global Warming conference.

3) How does the Biden administration's symbolic, yet costly, shutting down both of the Keystone Pipeline and the prohibition of drilling on public lands reduce global warming while at the same time it begs OPEC and Russia to ramp up their oil production and also allows Russia to complete its pipeline into Western Europe? How does driving up our retail cost of gasoline from $2.30 to $3.65 a gallon while encouraging oil and gas production elsewhere help reduce global warming?

4) How is it fair or just to threaten employees with loss of jobs for not vaccinating, while it was these very same employees who worked during the pandemic while unvaccinated bringing to us food, healthcare and police and fire protection? Aren't they more deserving of some of the $450,000 bonuses being offered to illegal immigrants that are scheduled to start at the end of the month?

5) Wouldn't it have been more "wokefully" consistent for the MLB, who removed the All Star game from Atlanta because of its voting law, to then mandate that the three Atlanta Braves home World Series games to be played in Minneapolis or Seattle. Just wondering. — Dick Conklin, Galesburg

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: LETTER: Five ironies in U.S. policy, politics

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Easing of COVID travel restrictions lets loved ones reunite

    For Erin Tridle and her boyfriend, it was love at first sight. Travel restrictions that have upended lives will relax Monday, when new rules go into effect allowing air travel from previously restricted countries as long as the traveler has proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test. Land travel will require proof of vaccination but no test.

  • Belarus's Lukashenko moves closer to Putin in wake of crackdown

    Russia and Belarus edged closer to integrating their economies at a virtual summit meeting on Thursday where presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko affirmed their brotherly ties in language redolent of the old Soviet Union. The two Slav neighbours are formally part of a "union state" and have been in talks for years to move closer together, but the process has accelerated since Putin propped up Lukashenko last year when his rule was threatened by months of mass street protests. The Belarus opposition, which accuses Lukashenko of rigging a presidential election in August 2020, said no agreements reached by him would be valid.

  • `We are watching you:' Marchers urge faster climate action

    Cheering and marching to the beat of drums, tens of thousands of climate activists paraded Saturday through the streets of the Scottish city hosting the U.N. climate summit, demanding that governments step up actions to reduce the use of climate-warming fossil fuels that damage the planet. The mood in Glasgow was upbeat despite frequent bursts of rain and the crowd was peaceful. Protesters condemned government leaders around the world for climate talks that activists say have so far failed to produce the fast action needed.

  • Cop26 coal deal falters as quarter of nations fail to commit to key pledge

    A deal hailed by the UK as paving the way to end coal power worldwide appeared to falter on Thursday, as it emerged that a quarter of the countries to sign up had not fully committed to the pledge.

  • After Musk's Denial, What's Really Cooking Between Tesla And Hertz?

    Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.'s (Pink: HTZZ) announcement in late October that it ordered 100,000 EVs from Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) was the main catalyst that helped the EV maker's stock eclipse the $1-trillion market cap mark. Tesla, Hertz Negotiate: Tesla and Hertz are in talks over how quickly the car rental company can take possession of the bulk order, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The two companies are working on the details of the deal,

  • Venezuela Slashes Its Oil Production Target, Abandoning Maduro’s Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s state oil company slashed its output target by one-third as years of corruption, brain drain and inadequate investment crippled the nation’s energy infrastructure. Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?China’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear Buildout‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Supply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down W

  • Bitcoin (BTC) price analysis: volatility squeeze indicates potential for movement

    Bitcoin remains effectively unmoved after a choppy week of resistance and ranging price action. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) sits at $61,526.92, representing a stubborn seven-day increase of 3.78 per cent.

  • Energy prices are high and getting higher — you’ll want to own these stocks as a cold winter arrives

    Energy stocks have been big winners this year. But their gains aren't over yet, as an expected deep freeze drives oil and gas prices higher.

  • U.S. oil producers pose ’emerging threat’ after OPEC+ defies calls to speed production increases

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agree on Thursday to continue its policy to gradually lift oil production each month, raising the potential for the U.S. to take advantage of prices for the commodity which trade close to multiyear highs.

  • U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Open The Taps

    Oil prices are under pressure as Biden prepares to tap U.S. reserves and shale production begins to climb

  • Johnson Controls joins Alibaba, Accenture on Chinese data-center foray

    Johnson Controls International has joined forces with Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group and Accenture to provide more efficient and intelligent cooling systems for data centers — a market that Johnson Controls CEO George Oliver says represents a multibillion-dollar opportunity.

  • Fertilizer Prices Climb to New North American Peak, Squeezing Crop Margins

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of North American fertilizer prices touched a new record high, driving up costs for farmers who are already experiencing tight margins and threatening to make food even more expensive.Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?China’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear Buildout‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudWhat It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’The Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay

  • Why $100 Oil Looks Possible Again

    The main reason that oil is likely to stay high is that OPEC members are willing to hold back some production in return for consistently high prices. A year ago, when U.S. oil was below $40, it seemed hard to imagine that oil would bounce back to $60 a barrel. “I’m a firm believer that we’re going to be an $80 to $100 scenario over the next several years, if not higher,” said Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Scott Sheffield on the company’s earnings call this week.

  • 'Would that I had the magic wand'- U.S. energy chief on oil output

    U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Friday suggested that the Biden administration has little power to push the country's oil producers to boost output in an effort to lower rising fuel costs. "Would that I had the magic wand on this," Granholm told Bloomberg TV, laughing in a response to a question on what her plan was to raise U.S. oil output. U.S. oil output is expected to fall 260,000 barrels per day (bpd) to about 11 million bpd in 2021 as production is slow to recover from the pandemic even as demand rises, the Energy Information Administration, an independent arm of the Department of Energy, said this month.

  • Oil gains as supply concerns loom after OPEC+ output plan

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Crude prices settled higher on Friday fuelled by renewed supply concerns after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a U.S. call to accelerate output increases even as demand nears pre-pandemic levels. Brent crude rose $2.20 to settle at $82.74 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) gained $2.46 to $81.27. U.S. President Joe Biden had called for extra output to cool rising prices.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) mining booms as miners flock to the USA and Kazakhstan

    The Bitcoin mining hash rate has returned to its highest levels since May 19 amid an impressive network recovery for China’s Bitcoin mining ban. The BTC hash rate – now sat at a steadfast 160.

  • Decision on tapping oil reserve up to Biden -US energy department official

    "We're looking at all tools, and at the end of the day the president is going to decide what we end up doing," said the official when asked if the administration was going to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR. The White House on Thursday criticized a decision by top oil producers to stick to plans to only raise output gradually even as demand recovers as the COVID-19 pandemic eases. Brent crude fell about 1% on Thursday to $81.17 a barrel on a report that Saudi Arabia's oil output will surpass 10 million barrels per day for the first time since the outset of the pandemic.

  • NXP Semiconductors' Q3 Report Is a Study in Supply Chain Issues Impacting Automakers

    Stories about the impact of constrained supply chains on the global economy are rampant right now, but NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) stock is re-approaching all-time highs after its third-quarter 2021 earnings update. Supply chain issues are having an especially deep impact on the automaking industry, which made up about half of NXP's sales last quarter. Supply chain constraints are expected to last through 2022 and perhaps into 2023, but this semiconductor designer and manufacturer could continue to expand at a healthy rate in spite of its problems.

  • Goldman Says Tension Between OPEC+ and U.S. Will Boost Oil-Price Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said global oil markets remain undersupplied and to expect oil-price volatility to rise in coming weeks amid an open disagreement between OPEC+ and the U.S. around crude production. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone B

  • A Biden Emergency Oil Release May Fail to Dent Price of Gasoline

    (Bloomberg) -- A potential release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve intended to bring down gasoline prices may have little effect, oil market participants warn, even as the Biden administration floats the idea as a way to provide immediate relief at the pump.Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?China’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear Buildout‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor