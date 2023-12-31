Letter: Fourteenth Amendment not the right way to be rid of Trump

I hope fervently that the Republican Party does not choose Donald Trump to be its presidential candidate for a third time. It would be a disaster for the party. Yet I have misgivings about the Colorado Supreme Court ruling that Trump cannot be on the primary ballot because of the Fourteenth Amendment.

Firstly, whether Trump actually led an insurrection against the government is still a matter of debate. Surely he tried to overturn the election results, but the mob that attacked the capitol, with his encouragement, was not actually leading an insurrection. In my opinion, the mob demonstration that turned into a riot does not meet the definition of an insurrection.

Secondly, as a historian familiar with the background of the Fourteenth Amendment, which was composed immediately after the Civil War, I believe the authors were trying to keep former Confederates from running for office, and Trump is surely not a former Confederate.

Thirdly, I think the Colorado Supreme Court might have the authority to determine who is on the ballot for a presidential general election, but not the authority to dictate to a political party who can run in its primary election.

Fourthly, I think the Colorado Supreme Court decision might backfire, since it might encourage Trumpsters to claim that the court does not want the people to have the chance to choose who they want, and therefore is opposed to democracy.

I would much prefer for Trump to be defeated by the votes of the public in the general election, as he was before, rather than by an unelected court ruling that he cannot be on the ballot.

Daniel Haulman, Montgomery

