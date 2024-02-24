LETTER: Framingham Democratic Committee are 'dedicated activists,' open to new members

To the Editor:

There has been increased interest in what the Framingham Democratic Committee (FDC) is all about. The FDC is an association of registered Democrats seeking to promote Democratic Party values and principles, particularly in the support of candidates — local, statewide, and nationwide.

The FDC is deeply committed to progressivism and diversity. We focus vigorously on the goals that connect us all — political/legislative, environmental, social and civic. In the last two years we have added six new members and 12 new associate members. This letter draws from what was shared in our end-of-the-year report in December.

In 2022, our anti-racism workshops guided our actions and resulted in our vision and mission statements. The FDC begins each business meeting by observing our essential purpose to “promote racial, ethnic, social and economic equality for the people of Framingham, our Commonwealth and our nation.” In the last two years, we find that we have done this in a number of significant areas that warrant careful and considered attention. We continue to welcome a variety of speakers who elevate our commitment to diversity, equality, inclusion and justice.

Our political and legislative endeavors include ballot presentations, legislative resolutions, candidate forums and campaign initiatives that are local, statewide and nationwide. The tireless and often uncelebrated work of party leaders and elected officials from Framingham and our Commonwealth has immeasurably improved all of our lives.

Environmental, social and civic issues engage us in vital ways. We address the egregious climate crisis, as well as issues that threaten the well-being of our citizenry, documented and undocumented, and, above all, the promotion of the education of our youth — the future for all of us. An excellent presentation from Superintendent (of Schools Robert) Tremblay was particularly timely, as book banning nationwide began to imperil our educational systems and libraries.

We were enlightened by informative legislative presentations from state Sen. Spilka and state Reps. Lewis, Sousa, Donaghue and Gregoire. Equally valuable were the presentations on the Fair Share Amendment, Fair Dental Insurance and Family Mobility Act, the Transportation Network Driver Bill of Rights, and a variety of key political initiatives including those led by Together We Elect and MetroWest Blue and Beyond.

Poignant presentations from Meenakshi Verma-Agrawal and Framingham Families for Racial Equity in Education (FFREE), and Mayor Charlie Sisitsky on the critical refugee crisis in Framingham were invaluable. Our civic endeavors include providing our high school upper-level civics education classes with copies of the Constitution in several languages. The youth will lead us.

These are but a few examples of what it means to be the FDC. We are dedicated activists. Collectively, we participate in grassroots endeavors as we knock on doors, make phone calls, write post cards and join standouts. We do so with tenacity and joy as we campaign for the good of the electorate. If you are interested in participating or volunteering, we are always welcoming new folks. Here is to the health or our cherished democracy. Join us.

Rosamond Hooper-Hamersley

Framingham

Editor's note: Rosamond Hooper-Hamersley is acting co-chair of the Framingham Democratic Committee.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Framingham Democratic Committee co-chair invites new members to join