LETTER: Framingham man says double tolls on Mass Pike to raise money for roads, bridges

To the Editor:

State legislators are trying to come up with ways to raise more revenue for Massachusetts. Have they given thought to a "commuter tax"?

It would work like this: From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, the cost of tolls on the Massachusetts Turnpike would double, and tolls for bridges and tunnels would be $1 higher. Weekend days and holidays would be exempt from toll increases, and the hours between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. would be as they are now.

This "commuter tax" in "Taxachusetts," as we are called, could be used for road repairs and bridge and tunnel upkeep.

Alan Amiralian

Framingham

